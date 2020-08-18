Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $299,607,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,981. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

