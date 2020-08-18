Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 183,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

