Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.82. 90,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.