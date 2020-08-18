Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $311,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $92.73.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.