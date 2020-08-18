Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after buying an additional 1,401,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,030,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,648,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,266,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,881. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

