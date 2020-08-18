Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Purchases 1,875 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.8% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.78. 99,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

