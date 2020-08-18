Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after buying an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,327,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. 42,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.