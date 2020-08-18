So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives $15.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.96.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.48%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

