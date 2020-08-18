Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 3,360.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $$43.40 during trading on Tuesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Software has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.26 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

