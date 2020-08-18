Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.5 days.

SVYSF stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Solvay has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

