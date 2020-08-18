Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 14th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,319.0 days.

Solvay stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. Solvay has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $114.70.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

