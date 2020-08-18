South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Stake Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.69% of South Jersey Industries worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 527,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,027. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.