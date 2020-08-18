S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of S&P Global worth $331,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

SPGI stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.14. 618,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

