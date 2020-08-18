SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

RWR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

