SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 59,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,542. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

