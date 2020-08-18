SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 277,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

