SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

