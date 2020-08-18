Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,621.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $18,621.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,211.50 or 1.01236204 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002309 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00167880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

