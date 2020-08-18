Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 950,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 426.5 days.

Spin Master stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 2,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

