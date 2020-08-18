SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 5,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

