SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 215,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.00. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

