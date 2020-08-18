Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 10,010 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 263,205.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 157,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.34. 730,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

