Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 605,005 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,845 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. 2,423,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

