Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 614.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 118.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. 192,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

