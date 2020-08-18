Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. 1,176,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

