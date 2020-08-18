Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

IJR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. 3,147,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

