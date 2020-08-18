Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,647 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.16. 640,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.