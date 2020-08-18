Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

TWLO stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.64. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,958 shares of company stock worth $94,031,087. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

