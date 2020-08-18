Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,437,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.26. 94,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.63. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $297.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

