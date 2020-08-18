Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.19. The company had a trading volume of 712,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,244. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

