Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.94% of Steel Dynamics worth $216,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $132,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.