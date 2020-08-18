Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Chairman Jay Stein Sells 5,090,000 Shares

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Chairman Jay Stein sold 5,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,249,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Jay Stein sold 8,091,940 shares of Stein Mart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,549.20.

SMRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,706,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. Stein Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stein Mart by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 605,899 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stein Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

