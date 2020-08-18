Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,633 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 1,809,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,047. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

