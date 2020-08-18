Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 2,534,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,587. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

