Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Stryker worth $428,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

SYK traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. The company had a trading volume of 618,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,289. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

