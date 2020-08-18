SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SZEVY remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SUEZ/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

SZEVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

