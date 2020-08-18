SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SZEVY remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SUEZ/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

SZEVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

