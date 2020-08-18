Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 1,864.2% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of TGIFF stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 219,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

