Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SPRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,905. Support.com has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,523.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

