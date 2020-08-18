SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $198.81.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts predict that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

