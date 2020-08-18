SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 8,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,690. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

