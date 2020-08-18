SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 8,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,690. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

