Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,951,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 7,152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,919.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $$16.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

