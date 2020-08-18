SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 1,477.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

