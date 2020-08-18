Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. Swedish Match has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34.
About Swedish Match
