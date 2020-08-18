Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. Swedish Match has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34.

About Swedish Match

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

