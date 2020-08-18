Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 14th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.8 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Swedish Match has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34.

Swedish Match Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

