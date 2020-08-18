Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

SWCH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,570. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Switch by 909.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Switch by 166.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Switch by 638.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,872 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

