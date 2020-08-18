Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SYDDF remained flat at $$3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYDDF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.