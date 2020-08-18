Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRAUF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

