Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYZLF remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Sylogist has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $8.84.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

