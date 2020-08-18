Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYZLF remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Sylogist has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $8.84.
Sylogist Company Profile
Featured Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.