Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a growth of 5,645.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,888. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

