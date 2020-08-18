Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 1,907,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.
Syrah Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.53.
About Syrah Resources
