Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 1,907,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Syrah Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.